Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gartner were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 116.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Gartner stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $334,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $395,842.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,844.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,986. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

