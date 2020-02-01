Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.20. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $287.79 and a 12 month high of $438.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

