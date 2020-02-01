Loom Network Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,610,403 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Coinbe, Hotbit, YoBit, Allbit, Bitbns, LATOKEN, DEx.top, DragonEX, Poloniex, DDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.