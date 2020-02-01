Lpwm LLC Buys Shares of 122,506 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 122,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 10.7% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after purchasing an additional 371,626 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 119,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,452. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

