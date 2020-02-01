Lpwm LLC Invests $1.53 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 82,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,414,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

