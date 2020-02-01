Lpwm LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. 3M comprises 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.66. 5,738,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.