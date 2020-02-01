Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LXFR. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 189,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,710. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

