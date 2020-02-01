LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives $99.00 Average PT from Brokerages

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of analysts have commented on LVMUY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 160,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,775. The firm has a market cap of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

