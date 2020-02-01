M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDC. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 787,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 9.08. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.