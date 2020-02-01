Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 332.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,547,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after buying an additional 635,252 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.