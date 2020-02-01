Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $538,146.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $239,594.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

