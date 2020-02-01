Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,751 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 124.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.72.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

