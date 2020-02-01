Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Office Depot by 79.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,316,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Office Depot by 176.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Office Depot by 191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,593,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Office Depot by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 709,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

ODP opened at $2.22 on Friday. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

