Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,181 Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,181 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Financial Group lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $1,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,010,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,247,000. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

