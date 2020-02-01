Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

