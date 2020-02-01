MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of MKTX opened at $354.18 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

