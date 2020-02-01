MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $372.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $406.00 to $372.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $354.18. 250,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

