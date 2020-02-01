Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Marlin Business Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.17-2.27 EPS.

NASDAQ MRLN traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 31,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.