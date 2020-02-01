Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,662. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.43. Marten Transport has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

