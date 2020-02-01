Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Trading Down 19.9%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares dropped 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.89, approximately 1,653,864 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 339,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMLP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

In related news, VP Chris H. Booth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,894 shares of company stock valued at $61,134 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

