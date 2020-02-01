Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $15.29

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $15.29. Matador Resources shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 2,678,498 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Matador Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.