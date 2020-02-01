Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,390 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,471. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

