Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 180.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. 536,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

