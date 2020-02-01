Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,414,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

