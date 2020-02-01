Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.38. Matinas BioPharma shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 2,596,448 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

