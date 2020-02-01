Maverick Chain Market Cap Achieves $321,424.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $321,424.00 and $2,899.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02957773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00195973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

