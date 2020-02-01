Maxim Group Downgrades Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BPMX opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. Biopharmx has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biopharmx stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned about 1.23% of Biopharmx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Biopharmx

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

