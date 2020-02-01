Maxim Group Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $101.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Western Digital by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

