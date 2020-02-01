MBE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157,101 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. 1,521,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,904. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,286,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

