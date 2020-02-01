McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Trading Up 8.1%

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 145,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,409,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of McClatchy in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.38. The business had revenue of $167.44 million for the quarter.

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

