McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $8.34 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Natixis grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.20. 1,849,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,955. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.35 and a fifty-two week high of $270.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.