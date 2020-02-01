McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 314.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,063. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

