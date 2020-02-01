McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after buying an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 422,711 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $157.31. 1,766,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,827. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.