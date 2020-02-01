Mcdonald’s’ (MCD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

