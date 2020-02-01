Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $237.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 123.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

