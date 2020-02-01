Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

