McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 2,876,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,034,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

MUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

The firm has a market cap of $413.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

