Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Trading Up 5.9%

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.00, approximately 145,320 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 50,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

MFIN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

