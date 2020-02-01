Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1-year low of C$5.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

