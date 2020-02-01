MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinsuper, DEx.top and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.05845482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bittrex, Kryptono, Gate.io, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Coinrail, Cashierest, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

