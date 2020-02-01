Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Announces Earnings Results

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 865,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,435. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

