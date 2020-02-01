Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.19.

MLNX stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

