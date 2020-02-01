Menlo One (ONE) Market Cap Tops $71,481.00

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Menlo One has a market capitalization of $71,481.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Menlo One has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Menlo One token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Menlo One Profile

Menlo One was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one . The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

