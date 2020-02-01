Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.51.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

