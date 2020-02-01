Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.44.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 270,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,934. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489 over the last ninety days. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

