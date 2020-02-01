Methanex (TSE:MX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.16), reports. The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$807.30 million.

Shares of MX opened at C$42.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$40.11 and a 1-year high of C$83.99.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Methanex news, Director John Floren purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,460,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,100,052.79. Also, insider M&G Investment Management Limited purchased 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,260.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 668,513 shares in the company, valued at C$34,236,620.45.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

