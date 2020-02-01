MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCBS. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

MetroCity Bankshares stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 34,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,108. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $439.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.