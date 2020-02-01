MFF Capital Investments Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MFF)

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.
Shares of MFF stock opened at A$3.83 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.32. MFF Capital Investments has a 52 week low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of A$3.85 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 32.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
Further Reading: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.