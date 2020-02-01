MFF Capital Investments Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MFF)

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Shares of MFF stock opened at A$3.83 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.32. MFF Capital Investments has a 52 week low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of A$3.85 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 32.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

