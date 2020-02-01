M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

