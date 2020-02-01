M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,844,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,234,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,696 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 583,023 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 505,509 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

